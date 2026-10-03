LG Manoj Sinha Expresses Grief Over Ramban Road Accident

SRINAGAR, Oct 3: The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed grief and anguish over the tragic bus accident in Ramban.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor wrote:

"Deeply anguished by the tragic bus accident in Ramban, in which one person lost her life. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Spoke with DC Ramban to ensure best possible treatment for the seriously injured shifted to GMC Jammu. Praying for their speedy recovery."