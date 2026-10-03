Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / LG Manoj Sinha Expresses Grief Over Ramban Road Accident

LG Manoj Sinha Expresses Grief Over Ramban Road Accident

SRINAGAR, Oct 3: The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed grief and anguish over the tragic bus accident in Ramban. In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor wrote: "Deeply anguished by the tragic bus accident in Ramban, in which...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
11:28 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

SRINAGAR, Oct 3: The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed grief and anguish over the tragic bus accident in Ramban.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor wrote:

"Deeply anguished by the tragic bus accident in Ramban, in which one person lost her life. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Spoke with DC Ramban to ensure best possible treatment for the seriously injured shifted to GMC Jammu. Praying for their speedy recovery."

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra