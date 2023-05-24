LG Manoj Sinha Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Kishtwar Accident

SRINAGAR, May 24: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Kishtwar.

In a condolence message, the Lt Governor said: “I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families and wish those injured a speedy recovery. I have instructed the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected persons”.