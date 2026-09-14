JAMMU, Sept 14: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Reasi district.

In a condolence message, the Lieutenant Governor said: “Deeply pained to learn about the loss of precious lives in a tragic road accident in Reasi. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured."