LG Manoj Sinha Condoles Loss Of Lives In Kishtwar Road Accident

Srinagar, August 15: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday expressed deep anguish over the loss of five lives in a tragic road accident in the Dachhan area of Kishtwar district.

Taking note of the unfortunate incident, the Lieutenant Governor conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in the accident.

“Pained by the loss of five lives in a tragic road accident in Dachhan, Kishtwar. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

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LG Manoj Sinha said that he has directed the District Administration and senior officials to ensure that immediate assistance is provided to the affected families and all those impacted by the tragedy.

The Lieutenant Governor also directed the concerned authorities to extend all possible support to the victims’ families and ensure necessary assistance at the earliest.

The tragic accident has caused grief and shock in the Kishtwar district, with condolences pouring in for the families of those who lost their lives.