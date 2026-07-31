LG Manoj Sinha Condemns Kulgam Terror Attack, Orders Intensified Operations Against Terrorists

Srinagar, July 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district that claimed the life of a non-local labourer from Chhattisgarh and left another seriously injured.

In a statement issued shortly after the attack, the Lieutenant Governor said he had spoken with Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat and other top security officials to review the situation following the brutal terrorist strike.

Describing the incident as a “cowardly act,” LG Sinha directed the security forces to intensify anti-terror operations and ensure that the perpetrators are eliminated at the earliest.

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“I strongly condemn this cowardly act. I have directed our security forces to step up their operations and eliminate the terrorists,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He informed that the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a comprehensive operation to track down and bring those responsible for the attack to justice.

The Lieutenant Governor also said that the injured labourer from Chhattisgarh has been shifted to a hospital for urgent medical treatment, where he is receiving necessary care.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences, LG Sinha conveyed sympathies to the bereaved family of the deceased labourer and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured worker.

“My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. I am praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The J&K Administration and the entire nation stand firmly with the affected families,” he said.