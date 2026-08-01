LG Manoj Sinha Chairs High-Level Security Review Meeting

Srinagar, Aug 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level security review meeting today.

The Lieutenant Governor directed all the Deputy Commissioners and SSPs to conduct a comprehensive review of the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) established to protect laborers from outside Jammu Kashmir. He also directed that the employers must ensure all workers from other states and UTs of the country are provided insurance and that their details are registered with local police and district authorities.

“We must intensify precise, high-impact anti-terror operations to neutralise the terrorists,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

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He instructed the authorities to ensure dignified last rites for the victims of the Kulgam terror attack and to provide all the support to bereaved families.

The meeting also discussed the security arrangements in place for the ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra and strengthening of the security grid.

The meeting was attended by Atal Dullo, Chief Secretary; Nalin Prabhat, DGP; Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary Home Department; S.J.M.Gillani, Special DG Coordination PHQ; Nitish Kumar, ADGP, CID; M Raju, Commissioner/Secretary, GAD; IGPs; Divisional Commissioners; SSPs, Deputy Commissioners and other senior officials.