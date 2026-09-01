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Home / Latest News / LG Manoj Sinha Chairs High-Level Security Review Meet In Srinagar

LG Manoj Sinha Chairs High-Level Security Review Meet In Srinagar

Srinagar, Sept 1 : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a high-level security review meeting at the Lok Bhawan to assess the overall security situation in the Union Territory, sources said. Sources said that the meeting...

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Daily Excelsior
03:39 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Srinagar, Sept 1 : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a high-level security review meeting at the Lok Bhawan to assess the overall security situation in the Union Territory, sources said.

Sources said that the meeting is currently underway and is being attended by senior officials from the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, intelligence agencies, and the civil administration.

The meeting would review the prevailing security scenario, preparedness of security forces, and measures to strengthen coordination among various agencies, sources said. (KNO)

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