LG Calls For Coordinated Intelligence Mechanism To Combat Terror Networks, Radicalisation In J&K

JAMMU, Nov 5: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday called for a unified coordination mechanism among police, the prisons department and intelligence agencies to combat terror networks, radicalisation and law and order threats.

Chairing a high-level review meeting of the prisons department at Lok Bhavan here, Sinha emphasised the need for robust jail administration and directed officials to ensure regular review meetings and intelligence sharing among the concerned agencies, officials said.

The Lieutenant Governor directed surprise inspections of prison premises and surrounding areas, besides forensic analysis of any seized electronic devices. Officials said the meeting reviewed measures to strengthen prison security and management protocols across Jammu and Kashmir.

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Discussions were held on setting up dedicated prison intelligence units in jails, introducing biometric systems across all prisons, expanding telemedicine facilities for inmates and strengthening human resources in the department.

The Lieutenant Governor reviewed the progress of the upcoming high-security prison at Mahanpur in Kathua district and directed officials to expedite the remaining work within the stipulated timelines.

DGP Nalin Prabhat, DGP Prisons Deepak Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Chandraker Bharti, Special DG Coordination, PHQ, S J M Gillani, ADG CID M K Sinha, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor Govind Jaiswal, Additional Director, IB, J&K and Ladakh, Pankaj Kumar Thakur, and other senior officials attended the meeting.