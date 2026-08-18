LG Manoj Sinha Chairs 81st Meeting Of J&K Rajya Sainik Board

Jammu, Aug 18: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today chaired the 81st Meeting of Jammu Kashmir Rajya Sainik Board, at Lok Bhavan.

The Board deliberated on key issues concerning veterans, Veer Naris, widows and dependents, covering welfare delivery, grievance redressal, healthcare and institutional strengthening. These include establishment of a ZSWO at Kishtwar and improved coordination on pension-related matters.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated his commitment to the welfare of veterans and their families, assuring that every step will be taken to honour their sacrifices and guarantee a life of dignity.

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The Board also discussed empanelment of government hospitals including AIIMS Jammu, GMC Rajouri, GMC Doda and Government Hospital Kupwara with ECHS for enhanced healthcare access.

The Lieutenant Governor also chaired the State Management Committee (SMC) meeting on the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

The Committee considered welfare-oriented proposals covering medical and health support, infrastructure, outreach, education and skill development.

The Committee also proposed several key initiatives including education and career incentives, psychological counsellors in identified areas, skill-development support and improved welfare infrastructure.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Maj Gen Paramvir Singh Dagar, Chief of Staff, HQ White Knight Corps; Maj Gen KS Dhadwal, Chief of Staff HQ Chinar Corps; Shailendra Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department; Chanderkar Bharti, Principal Secretary, Home; Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Neena Mishra, Principal Director, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, GoI; Brig. Pankaj Chib (Retd.) Director Sainik Welfare Department, J&K; Brig Sandeep Kaushal, Cdr 21 Sub Area; Air Commodore VP Singh; Col Pradeep S Karki, Director, DRZ (North); Brig. Virender Singh Slathia (Retd) and other senior officials.