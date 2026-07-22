LG Manoj Sinha Assesses Rain Havoc Across J&K, Directs Faster Rescue & Restoration Measures

Srinagar, July 22: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday conducted a comprehensive review of the situation arising from heavy rainfall, flash floods and landslides across various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, directing all concerned departments to accelerate rescue, relief and restoration works while ensuring public safety in vulnerable areas.

The Lieutenant Governor said he remained in constant touch with senior officers and received detailed updates on the relief operations being carried out across the affected districts.

The review covered the ongoing efforts of the District Administrations, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Health Department, Public Works Department (PWD) and Jal Shakti Department, all of whom have been engaged in restoring normalcy.

Advertisement

LG Sinha stated that coordinated rescue operations are continuing in the severely affected districts of Poonch and Rajouri, adding that more than 400 roads damaged due to heavy rains and landslides have already been restored in the Jammu Division, significantly improving connectivity.

He instructed all field agencies to further intensify rescue efforts and ensure that men, machinery and emergency equipment are strategically stationed at vulnerable locations to enable an immediate response in the event of fresh incidents.

The Lieutenant Governor also stressed the importance of issuing timely weather advisories and appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary travel in landslide-prone and flood-hit areas to prevent any loss of life or property.

Expressing profound grief over the tragic shooting stone incident in Ramban that claimed two lives, LG Sinha conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

He directed the district administration and health authorities to provide the best available medical treatment to the injured and ensure every possible assistance and support is extended to the affected families during this difficult time.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated that the administration remains fully committed to safeguarding lives, restoring essential services at the earliest and ensuring prompt assistance to people affected by the ongoing adverse weather conditions across Jammu and Kashmir. (KNC)