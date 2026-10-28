LG Manoj Sinha Allocates Portfolios To J&K Ministers; Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary Gets Five Departments

Ali Mohammad Sagar Assigned Revenue, Power Development and Law; Sakeena Masood Retains Health and Medical Education

Srinagar, Oct 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday issued an official order allocating government business among the Ministers of the Jammu and Kashmir Government, assigning key administrative departments to members of the Council of Ministers.

According to Government Order No. 1690-JK(GAD) of 2026, dated October 28, 2026, issued by the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat at Lok Bhavan, Srinagar, the allocation has been made under Rule 4(2) of the Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules, 2019.

Under the order, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary has been assigned five departments, including Public Works (Roads and Buildings), Industries and Commerce, Labour and Employment, and Skill Development.

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Senior Minister Ali Mohammad Sagar has been given charge of the Revenue Department, Power Development Department, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRR), and the Election Department.

Sakeena Masood (Itoo) has been assigned the Health and Medical Education Department, along with the Social Welfare Department.

Meanwhile, Javed Ahmad Rana has been entrusted with the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Tribal Affairs Department, and Transport Department.

Javid Ahmed Dar will oversee Agriculture Production, Finance, Mining, and the Cooperatives Department.

Mir Saifullah has been assigned the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, Culture Department, Youth Services and Sports Department, and the ARI and Trainings Department.

Shamim Firdous will handle the School Education Department, Higher Education Department, and Jal Shakti Department.

Similarly, Alta f Ahmad Wani has been allocated the Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, along with the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

The order further specifies that all departments and subjects not allocated to any Minister will remain with the Chief Minister.

The order has been signed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and circulated for general information to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, all Ministers, senior administrative officers, the Director General of Police, Divisional Commissioners and other concerned authorities.

The allocation formalises the distribution of departmental responsibilities among the Ministers, covering key sectors including finance, health, education, infrastructure, power, agriculture, social welfare and rural development.

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