LG Manoj Sinha Administers Oath To Four Ministers In Omar Abdullah-Led J&K Government

Srinagar, Oct 27: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday administered the oath of office to four ministers in Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led government, expanding the Council of Ministers nearly a year after the National Conference-led alliance came to power in the Union Territory.

National Conference leaders Ali Mohammad Sagar, Shamima Firdous, Mir Saifullah and Altaf Kaloo were inducted into the Council of Ministers at the swearing-in ceremony attended by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other political leaders.

The expansion comes amid weeks of speculation over a possible reshuffle in the ministry, with Abdullah earlier indicating that the exercise would be undertaken after consultations with the party leadership.

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The induction of the four legislators brings additional strength to the Council of Ministers, which had been functioning with a limited number of members since the government assumed office in October 2024.

Sagar, a senior National Conference leader, has extensive legislative experience, while Shamima Firdous, Mir Saifullah and Altaf Kaloo have also served as elected representatives.

The allocation of portfolios to the newly inducted ministers is expected to determine their respective roles in the administration. (KNS)