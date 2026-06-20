LG Manoj Sinha Addresses Srinagar-Nalanda Dialogue

Srinagar, June 20: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today delivered the keynote address at Srinagar-Nalanda Dialogue. The event was organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Department of Culture, J&K, Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA), National School of Drama and Nava Nalanda Mahavihara University. Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor said that our goal is to revive our great inheritances of knowledge and spirituality, strengthen India’s civilizational traditions, and shape a future-oriented education that connects our youth to both the past and modern tech.

The Lieutenant Governor said that good governance promotes cultural dialogue and together they shape the moral, cultural, and human character of a society, and formulate inclusive policies.

“Together, the scholars of Jammu Kashmir and Nalanda shaped one of the world’s oldest living civilizations. This heritage is our guiding light. The Srinagar–Nalanda Dialogue is our opportunity to carry that light forward with wisdom, courage, and a new vision for Viksit Bharat,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

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The Lieutenant Governor called for strengthening India's soft power and promotion of cultural diplomacy.

“Centuries ago, India’s knowledge unified the globe. Today, we can be the bridge the world needs. The world is watching. Let us lead with confidence and compassion,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor said that youth have inherited a rich legacy of languages, beliefs, artistic traditions, philosophical schools, and varied ways of life. He said this diversity is our greatest strength.

“From Bihar to Jammu Kashmir, from the temples of Tamil Nadu to the monasteries of Ladakh, from the ghats of Kashi to the valleys of Kashmir, each region preserves its distinct cultural identity and rhythm of life. Our shared aim should be to weave these diversities into a harmonious unity that enriches the nation’s collective consciousness," the Lieutenant Governor said.

He observed that Indian civilization has always been defined by its centers of knowledge. Nalanda, Takshashila, Vikramashila, and many others were hubs of global intellectual exchange, attracting travelers from China, Korea, Java, Persia, and West Asia.

“Nalanda is a living intellectual cosmos of its time. It is a seat of critical thinking and curiosity where thousands of scholars in the past engaged deeply with logic, grammar, medicine, mathematics, philosophy, religion, and the arts. Likewise, Jammu Kashmir was the unique Sharda Peeth of learning, drawing people from afar for instruction across disciplines from mathematics to music.

The young generation needs to understand India’s knowledge traditions, whose roots strengthened in Bihar region during Emperor Ashoka’s era around the third century BCE. European scholars once overlooked this legacy but I am happy to note that the host city of this event, Srinagar, was also established by Emperor Ashoka. The Srinagar–Nalanda Dialogue reminds us that the moment has come to renew this tradition as a modern, relevant intellectual project. Just as scholars in ancient times travelled from Nalanda to Jammu Kashmir carrying manuscripts, philosophies, and scientific ideas, we must revive open exchange and deep engagement of ideas,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said that our ancient towns are living learning centres and cities such as Nalanda, Srinagar, Jammu, Purmandal, Varanasi, Hampi, Sanchi, Madurai, Puri, and Thanjavur carry centuries of experience and knowledge.

“We must strengthen the role of these towns. That requires infrastructure development, heritage conservation, and platforms like the Srinagar–Nalanda Dialogue for cultural exchange. We should continuously promote festivals, exhibitions, and discussions that bring together these towns and artists, scholars, and citizens from across the world," he said.

Padma Shri Prof Shafi Shauq; Suman Billa, Director General Ministry of Tourism, Government of India; Prof. Siddharth Singh, Vice Chancellor Nava Nalanda Mahavihara University; Chittaranjan Tripathy, Director National School of Drama New Delhi; Ms D Aaliya, Festival Chairperson, Nalanda Literature Festival; Ganga Kumar, Festival Director Nalanda Literature Festival; Prof. A. Ravinder Nath, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir; Prof. Nilofer Khan Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir; Dr. GV Sundeep Chakravarthy, SSP Srinagar; Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; senior officials, literary personalities, prominent citizens and youth in large were present.