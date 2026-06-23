LG Manj Sinha Reviews Muharram Arrangements

LG also directs for comprehensive traffic management plan for Muharram and Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra

Srinagar, June 23: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today chaired a high-level meeting to review the arrangements for Muharram across Jammu Kashmir.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the senior officials to ensure seamless security, traffic management, law and order and availability of public amenities.

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He stressed the need for close coordination among all stakeholder departments to ensure timely and effective delivery of services.

Reviewing essential services, the Lieutenant Governor directed for uninterrupted power and potable water supply, adequate sanitation and medical facilities, availability of ambulances and fire and emergency response teams at procession routes.

He directed the senior officials to remain accessible on the ground for real time monitoring and quick redressal of public grievances.

"All arrangements should be made with utmost sensitivity and efficiency. Senior Officers must remain available on the ground and maintain constant monitoring to ensure prompt response to any situation," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Anshul Garg apprised the meeting of the arrangements in place by various departments for the smooth and peaceful observance of Muharram.

The Lieutenant Governor also directed the IGP Traffic to enforce a comprehensive traffic management plan for Muharram and the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra to ensure smooth movement of processions, Yatris and the general public.

The IGP Traffic was directed to conduct meetings with field officers and strengthen coordination with all stakeholder agencies for effective implementation of the traffic management plan.

The Lieutenant Governor also directed officials to raise awareness about traffic SOPs and cut-off timings, while increasing the number of RFID card counters to better facilitate devotees of Baba Barfani.

The meeting was attended by Shri Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Nalin Prabhat, DGP; Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Department; Ashwani Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Power Development Department; Anil Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department; Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary Home Department; S.J.M.Gillani, Special DG Coordination PHQ; Nitish Kumar, ADGP, CID; Dr. Mandeep K Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and CEO Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, Administrative Secretaries, IGPs, Divisional Commissioners, Municipal Commissioners and other senior officers.