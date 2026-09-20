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Home / Videos / LG Lays Foundation Stone for Renovation of Heritage Sites at Purmandal and Uttervehini

LG Lays Foundation Stone for Renovation of Heritage Sites at Purmandal and Uttervehini

Lieutenant Governor  today laid foundation Stone for Renovation and Restoration of Heritage Sites at Purmandal and Uttervehini. The projects worth over Rs. 14 crore are aimed to revive ancient temples and sacred sites. He said these are very sacred...

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Daily Excelsior
05:33 PM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Lieutenant Governor  today laid foundation Stone for Renovation and Restoration of Heritage Sites at Purmandal and Uttervehini. The projects worth over Rs. 14 crore are aimed to revive ancient temples and sacred sites. He said these are very sacred spiritual sites and lot many devotees visit it. LG said restoration of heritage sites strengthen the morale of society and assure every citizen that their faith, history and identity matter.

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