LG Lays Foundation Stone for Renovation of Heritage Sites at Purmandal and Uttervehini
Lieutenant Governor today laid foundation Stone for Renovation and Restoration of Heritage Sites at Purmandal and Uttervehini. The projects worth over Rs. 14 crore are aimed to revive ancient temples and sacred sites. He said these are very sacred...
Lieutenant Governor today laid foundation Stone for Renovation and Restoration of Heritage Sites at Purmandal and Uttervehini. The projects worth over Rs. 14 crore are aimed to revive ancient temples and sacred sites. He said these are very sacred spiritual sites and lot many devotees visit it. LG said restoration of heritage sites strengthen the morale of society and assure every citizen that their faith, history and identity matter.
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