Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid the foundation stone for the Kashmir chapter of the Centre for Regional Studies, Culture, Dialects and Emotional Intelligence of the University of Jammu at Bemina in Budgam district. Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony, Sinha said the initiative would help preserve the region’s languages, cultural heritage and knowledge traditions while promoting interdisciplinary research and emotional intelligence. “I believe this unique initiative will preserve our languages, cultural heritage and knowledge traditions while promoting interdisciplinary research and emotional intelligence,” he said.

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