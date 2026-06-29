LG launches Swachh Yatra IEC Campaign and Eco-Interventions for Amarnath Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 28: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today launched the Directorate of Rural Sanitation's "Shubham-Shivam" campaign at Baltal base camp. The Lieutenant Governor said the campaign is a massive step to achieve a sustainable, clean and zero-landfill Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. Along with a slew of eco-innovations, the Lieutenant Governor also unveiled the new website, pilgrimage anthem, logo, and mascot.

"The true backbone of this initiative is our incredible sanitation team. I am grateful for Karmyogi volunteers, whose relentless dedication will keep the base camp and both the tracks clean in the days ahead. They are the real heroes turning our zero-waste vision into reality, preserving the environment and the profound spiritual dignity of the Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrimage," the Lieutenant Governor said.

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He also stated that all the innovative initiatives of Directorate of Rural Sanitation rest on devotion and discipline, and they must be carried out conscientiously and responsibly by every stakeholder. The Lieutenant Governor said that the vision of Shubham-Shivam sends a clear message to every pilgrim, every langar, and every service provider on this journey that preservation of ecology and all its natural resources are a sacred duty.

"A clean, sustainable, zero landfill Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is a firm declaration that despite the harshest geographical conditions, ensuring cleanliness is our collective responsibility. An outstanding example of this commitment is the "Trayambakam" mobile application. It is a simple, intuitive, and useful tool through which any pilgrim can send a photo of waste or litter at a location and ensure immediate action.

The circular economy initiatives are also highly commendable. The "Swaha" utensil bank, where steel plates and cups are used against a small security deposit, conveys to every pilgrim that convenience and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand," he said.

The "Amarnath Seva Cafe" turns waste collection into an act of service and participation. Exchanging collected plastic for tea and snacks is not only a transaction but it signals that true devotion to Baba Barfani manifests through active participation in keeping the pilgrimage clean, the Lieutenant Governor said.

He also announced the regulatory framework including four way segregation, a complete ban on single use plastic, and prescribed sanitation standards for each langar and camp to lay a strong foundation for environmental protection.

"Directorate of Rural Sanitation's official logo, featuring Lord Shiva and 34 tridents arranged around him, reminds us that protecting this holy land and its environment is our shared duty. The pilgrimage anthem "Swachhta Dharma Hamara" will surely resonate in pilgrims' hearts in the same way as Baba's blessing and the echo of these mountains remain with them long after the journey ends. I extend my best wishes to the thousands of workers who will operate on these difficult routes in the coming days. Let us resolve today that Baba Amarnath's sacred pilgrimage will be an unparalleled experience for pilgrims from across the country and abroad," the Lieutenant Governor said.

K.N. Rai, Member, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board; Nalin Prabhat, DGP J&K; S.J.M. Gillani, Special DG Coordination PHQ; Dr. Mandeep K Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and CEO Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Rahul Yadav, Managing Director JKPDCL and Nodal Officer for Baltal Axis; VK Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Jatin Kishore, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal; Anoo Malhotra, DG Rural Sanitation J&K and other senior officials attended the launch ceremony.