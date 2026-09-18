LG Launches “Nasha Mukt Bharat” Documentary And Collage Exhibition Of University Of Jammu

Jammu, Sept 18: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today launched a documentary and collage exhibition on the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, marking a significant step in raising awareness against drug abuse. The Lieutenant Governor commended the University of Jammu for its efforts in reflecting the challenges faced by the youth of Jammu Kashmir and the collective resolve to overcome them.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor emphasized that the beginning of any social change lies in acknowledging its reality. Drug abuse has long posed a grave challenge to the social fabric of Jammu Kashmir, devastating families and threatening the future of the younger generation. He highlighted the link between drug smuggling and narco-terrorism, underscoring the importance of dismantling these networks to ensure peace, security and drug-free Jammu Kashmir.

The Lieutenant Governor recalled the launch of the Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir campaign in 2020. He said building on that momentum, a comprehensive 100-day Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyan was initiated earlier this year in April, extending beyond formal events to villages, schools, universities, and families. Through Padyatra, awareness drives, and administrative action, the campaign became a people’s movement. Women, youth clubs, teachers, doctors, civil society groups, and religious leaders played pivotal roles in spreading awareness and supporting rehabilitation.

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Highlighting the three-pronged approach of dismantling supply chains, creating awareness, and rehabilitation, the Lieutenant Governor noted the introduction of the Rehabilitation and Socio-Economic Reintegration Scheme for Drug Abuse Victims, 2026. This scheme aims to reintegrate affected youth into mainstream society, ensuring they lead healthy and responsible lives.

“I am happy that, in this direction, the University of Jammu has stepped forward and is playing its role through today’s initiatives. Under the guidance of faculty members, students have also attempted to understand various aspects of drug de-addiction. I believe this is the true power of education, because when knowledge connects with human sensitivity, it transforms into social responsibility,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor urged students of the University of Jammu to take on the roles of messengers, participants, and guardians of Nasha-Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyan. He called upon youth to engage peers, counter misconceptions, and extend support to those struggling with addiction. He emphasized that awareness, family support, timely assistance and rehabilitation are key to lasting change.

“A major goal is to make the University of Jammu campus and other educational institutions drug-free, and I want youth to work together with the administration, health institutions, civil society groups and youth organisations. I also expect that this documentary will be screened in every department of the university and shown in other institutions of the Jammu division as well so that more and more people connect with the resolve of healthy youth, empowered society, and drug-free Jammu Kashmir,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu; Prof. J.P. Singh Joorel, Dean Academic Affairs; Prof. Neelu Rohmetra, Dean Research Studies; Prof. Sangita Gupta, Dean Planning and Development; Dr. Neeraj Sharma, Registrar; Heads of Departments, faculty members and students of Jammu University attended the launch ceremony.