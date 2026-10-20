LG launches ‘Ladakh Sanjeevani Seva’, flags off 73 ambulances

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Oct 19: Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena today launched 'Ladakh Sanjeevani Seva', a dedicated 24x7 ambulance service, catering to all 248 villages across all seven districts of Ladakh.

With a fleet of 73 ambulances with trained drivers, the service is designed to respond promptly to medical emergencies in every situation - whether a road accident, a tourist's medical need, any high-altitude emergency, or any expecting mother requiring transportation to the hospital.

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Under the service, every village has been mapped to a designated ambulance and driver, with each ambulance linked to its nearest health centre. The ambulances are located, on average, approximately 13 kilometres from the villages they serve.

More than 1,100 pregnant women across Ladakh have already been included in the centralised database. This advance planning will help health workers know when a woman's expected delivery date is approaching, where she lives, and which ambulance is available to transport her to the hospital.

Describing the launch of "Sanjeevni Sewa" as a significant milestone and a new lifeline for the people of Ladakh, the Lieutenant Governor said, "It is the Administration's commitment that no citizen will be left alone in a difficult situation or during a medical emergency."

He said, "A health system is judged not merely by its buildings, but by how quickly it reaches a mother in labour, an accident victim or a critically ill patient in a remote village. Through Ladakh Sanjeevani Seva, we are ensuring that medical assistance reaches people when they need it most. Special attention is being given to pregnant women and critically ill patients. Our aim is simple - no person in Ladakh should be denied timely medical care because of distance or the inability to find transport."

Residents can access the service through the emergency helpline 108.

The district wise deployment of the 73 ambulances is as follows: Leh - 18; Kargil - 17; Changthang - 12; Sham - 9; Nubra - 9; Zanskar - 4; and Drass - 4.

The ambulance service will also support patients suffering from cancer, kidney disease, heart disease, stroke and serious lung diseases.