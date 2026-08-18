LG launches jersey of 13th edition of Ladakh Marathon

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, Aug 17: Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, today launched the official Jersey of the 13th Edition of the Ladakh Marathon, marking the commencement of one of the world's highest altitude endurance sporting events. The Ladakh Marathon has become a symbol of resilience, adventure, and global sporting excellence, drawing athletes and enthusiasts from across India and abroad.

This year's edition is distinguished by a prize pool enhanced to Rs 1 crore, a landmark increase that reflects the Administration's commitment to fostering sports and youth engagement in Ladakh. The announcement has generated unprecedented enthusiasm, resulting in a record registration of nearly 10,000 runners, compared to last year's participation of 6521. This surge in numbers underscores the growing stature of the Ladakh Marathon as a premier sporting event and its role in positioning Ladakh as a global destination for adventure and endurance sports.

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Lieutenant Governor emphasised that the Ladakh Marathon is not merely a competition but a celebration of Ladakh's indomitable spirit, cultural vibrancy, and pristine environment. He highlighted that the event provides a platform for Ladakhi youth to showcase their talent while promoting Ladakh's identity as a hub of sports and adventure tourism.

The Administration remains steadfast in its vision to nurture Ladakh as a centre of excellence in sports, while ensuring that initiatives like the Marathon contribute to community development, environmental awareness, and international recognition of Ladakh's unique heritage.

The 13th Edition of the Ladakh Marathon promises to be a landmark event, bringing together athletes, visitors, and local communities in a shared spirit of endurance, unity, and celebration.