LG lauds Armed Forces Medical Services For Restoring Sight Of 220 Patients Under 'Operation Drishti'

Srinagar, Sept 26: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha lauded the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) for restoring sight of 220 patients in an underground operation theatre in a challenging border area in Tangdhar, Karnah under 'Operation Drishti'.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor has said:

“Kudos to surgeons & personnel of Armed Forces Medical Services for successfully conducting Mega Eye Surgical Camp under Operation Drishti at Tangdhar, Karnah. Restoring sight to 220 people in underground operation theatre in a challenging border area is a remarkable achievement.

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The dedication of the medical team, led by Brig. Sanjay Kumar Mishra, embodies the true spirit of Operation Sadbhavna. Bringing advanced eye surgeries, including phacoemulsification, retinal and glaucoma procedures, to remote border hamlets ensures that no citizen is left behind.”