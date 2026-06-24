LG Ladakh says Sindhu Kumbh will boost spiritual tourism, economy

Union Minister attends inaugural ceremony

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, June 23: The first-ever Sindhu Kumbh, held alongside the 30th Sindhu Darshan Yatra, began in Leh on Tuesday amid religious fervour and cultural celebrations, with Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena describing the event as a catalyst for eco-spiritual tourism, economic growth and Ladakh's emergence as a global destination of peace and spirituality.

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The five-day festival, organised by the Sindhu Darshan Yatra Samiti, will continue till June 27 and is drawing devotees, spiritual leaders, scholars, dignitaries and visitors from across the country and abroad, officials said.

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Union Minister Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya attended the inaugural ceremony and joined thousands of devotees in celebrating India's spiritual and cultural heritage.

The event is being held under the theme 'One India, Shreshtha Bharat', highlighting national unity, cultural diversity and social harmony, officials said.

The celebrations began with a grand Kalash Yatra carrying sacred waters collected from rivers across the country.

Devotees ceremonially offered the waters to the sacred Sindhu River, symbolising national integration and the spiritual bond connecting people from different regions, languages and traditions, they said.

Colourful cultural performances by artists from several states showcased India's rich and diverse traditions, reinforcing the message of unity in diversity, they said.

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor Saxena highlighted the historical and civilisational significance of the Sindhu River, describing it as one of the world's oldest and most revered rivers.

He said the Sindhu Darshan Yatra, initiated in 1997, has evolved into a powerful symbol of national unity and cultural pride, connecting people across India through a shared civilisational heritage.

Describing the Sindhu as the cradle of the Indus Valley Civilisation and a lifeline for ecology and livelihoods, he said the river symbolises India's unity, heritage and spirituality.

"Since 1997, Sindhu Darshan has grown into a vibrant Mahakumbh embodying the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Devotees merging waters from rivers across India with the Sindhu reflect our diversity flowing into one national stream while also giving a call for environmental sustainability," he said.

Expressing confidence in the growing significance of the event, Saxena said, "Events like Sindhu Darshan, apart from positioning Ladakh as a hub of eco-spiritual tourism, would strengthen local economies and enhance Ladakh's global popularity as a land of peace and reflection."

He also underlined Ladakh's developmental transformation in recent years, particularly in infrastructure, road connectivity, telecommunications, tourism and sustainable development initiatives. Urging visitors to protect the fragile Himalayan ecosystem, he appealed for strict adherence to environmental norms, including the ban on single-use plastic.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said the Sindhu Darshan Yatra has continued to strengthen emotional and cultural bonds among Indians and has emerged as a significant national event over the years.

The inaugural Pratham Sindhu Kumbh is expected to attract thousands of devotees, tourists, scholars and cultural representatives over the coming days, reaffirming the sacred Sindhu river's enduring place as a symbol of India's civilisational heritage, unity and spiritual consciousness.