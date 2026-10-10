LG Ladakh raises maximum age limit for Nambardars from 60 to 63 years

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Oct 9: Ladakh administration has increased the maximum age limit for Nambardars (village heads) from 60 to 63 years, fulfilling a longstanding demand of the community.

The decision was approved by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena following a request by the All Ladakh Goba Association during his interaction with Nambardars from different parts of Ladakh at Lok Niwas.

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The Association had sought the removal of the existing age limit of 60 years, provided the Nambardars remained capable of performing their duties and enjoyed public support.

Under the Jammu and Kashmir Lambardari Rules, 1980, a Lambardar's tenure is five years or until the age of 60, whichever is earlier.

Exercising powers under section 6 of the Jammu and Kashmir Lambardari Act, 1972, read with Rule 16 of the 1980 Rules, the Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has raised the maximum age limit to 63 years while retaining the five-year tenure.

A statement said the decision aimed to ensure continuity in local administration and retain the experience and traditional knowledge of community leaders, particularly in Ladakh's remote villages and difficult terrain.

"Nambardars are an important link between the administration and the people, particularly in Ladakh's remote and geographically challenging areas," the LG Ladakh said, adding that their experience, knowledge of local traditions and close connection with communities were valuable assets for grassroots governance.

Nambardars, also known as Gobas, act as a link between the administration and local communities. They help address public concerns and facilitate the delivery of Government services and welfare schemes.

The decision followed an earlier initiative by the Lieutenant Governor to increase the monthly honorarium of Nambardars from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000 in recognition of their contribution to local administration.