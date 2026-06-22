LG Ladakh outlines series of initiatives undertaken during his 100 days in office

Bid to build self-reliant, prosperous UT

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, June 21: Marking 100 days in office, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday outlined a series of initiatives undertaken by his administration, asserting that the focus has been on localised, sustainable and scientific solutions to address the region's unique challenges, while ensuring inclusive development.

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Saxena assumed charge as Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor on March 13, three days after demitting office as the Delhi LG on March 10.

"As I complete 100 days of service, as the Lt Governor of UT Ladakh, I reflect on this land's unparalleled beauty and uniqueness. Ladakh, with its tough geographical terrain and fragile ecosystem, demands simple yet scientific solutions to safeguard its sensitive environment, while ensuring sustainable progress," Saxena said in a post on X.

Highlighting the report card of his first 100 days, he said the efforts of his administration during the period were directed at tackling environmental concerns, water scarcity, economic development and employment generation through sustainable interventions.

"The challenges here are immense, but so are the opportunities to build a resilient, self-reliant and prosperous Ladakh," Saxena said.

Among the major governance initiatives highlighted were the notification of five new districts aimed at bringing administration closer to people, preparing Ladakh's first Master Plan through a memorandum of understanding with the School of Planning and Architecture and the launch of a model border village project at Chumur under the Vibrant Villages Programme.

The administration also cited reforms in labour welfare and public services, including a substantial increase in wages for daily-rated and part-time workers, the renewal of long-pending residential land-lease deeds and the removal of restrictions that had limited career-progression opportunities for Government employees.

On the economic front, the report highlighted tourism-sector reforms through a unified registration system, industry status for hotels and guesthouses with tariff and tax concessions, and the integration of 23 Government services on a single Ease of Doing Business portal.

The LG also pointed to agreements for the export of Ladakhi apricots and measures aimed at strengthening rural livelihoods through cooperative networks.

Environmental protection featured prominently in the report, with the administration citing the launch of the Indus River Green Corridor initiative, plantation drives under the Trans-Himalayan Cold Desert Urban Forestry programme, the restoration of 800 acres of barren land, community-led cleanliness campaigns and promoting renewable-energy sources, such as solar and geothermal power.

In the water sector, the LG highlighted Project Him Sarovar for glacier-fed ponds, the operationalisation of major irrigation canals, constructing eco-friendly rock check dams under the Sindhu Jal Samridhi Abhiyan, restoring traditional water bodies and the signing of an MoU with the Ministry of Jal Shakti to provide safe drinking water to every rural household through tap connection.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for entrusting him with the responsibility of leading the Union Territory, Saxena said the administration would continue working with the people of Ladakh to build a resilient, self-reliant and prosperous region through inclusive and sustainable growth.