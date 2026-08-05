LG Ladakh interacts with Col-ranked Indian military officers

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Aug 4: Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, today interacted with 49 Colonel-ranked all-services military officers attending the Higher Command Course–55 at the Army War College, Mhow, during their visit to Ladakh.

Addressing the future senior leadership of the Indian Armed Forces, the LG described Ladakh as a "living example" of civil-military synergy, where the civil administration and the Indian Army work in close coordination to strengthen national security, accelerate border-area development and improve public welfare.

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He said, "Ladakh stands as a unique example of how civil administration and the Armed Forces can work together in the service of the nation. Our shared commitment has strengthened border infrastructure, improved the quality of life in remote areas and accelerated inclusive development. As we move towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, this spirit of cooperation will continue to remain the cornerstone of Ladakh's progress, security and prosperity.”

Highlighting Ladakh's strategic significance, Saxena said the Army's contribution in Ladakh extends beyond border security to infrastructure development, disaster response, humanitarian assistance and nation-building in one of the world's most challenging terrains.

The LG said, “The Ladakh region has witnessed unprecedented progress in connectivity and public infrastructure. The road network has more than doubled, the number of bridges has increased significantly and strategic tunnel projects are ensuring year-round connectivity.”

Describing tourism as a key pillar of Ladakh's economy, Saxena said, “With a surge in tourism and opening of Siachen Base Camp and several border areas for tourism, there was a need for greater tourist discipline and enhanced coordination among the Army, security agencies and civil administration in sensitive border areas.”

“The UT Administration has provided 6 per cent reservation for Ex-Servicemen in government recruitment and 20 per cent reservation for Agniveers in the Home Department, Forest Department and other emergency services. The Ladakh has also become the first region in the country to induct Ex-Servicemen into the Environment Protection Force,” he added.