LG Ladakh inaugurates LRLM-SARAS Mela 2026

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Sept 16: In order to give women Self Help Groups (SHGs) a strong platform to showcase and market their products, access new markets, the Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena inaugurated the Ladakh Rural Livelihood Mission (LRLM)-SARAS Mela 2026, here today.

The Mela, held in Leh Main Market, aims to go beyond exhibition and sales by creating opportunities for rural women entrepreneurs to interact with customers, buyers, and SHGs from across the country; understand market requirements; and learn about packaging, branding, technology, and modern business practices.

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Speaking on the occasion, the LG said, "SARAS Mela is not merely an exhibition or a platform for buying and selling products, but a celebration of the hard work, creativity, talent and entrepreneurial spirit of Ladakh's women. He called for enabling SHG women to move from livelihood activities to sustainable, market-oriented enterprises and take products made in Ladakh to markets across the country and eventually the world."

He highlighted the progress under the Ladakh Rural Livelihoods Mission (LRLM), with more than 16,000 women, 2,310 SHGs, 248 Village Organisations and 18 Cluster Level Federations now associated with the Mission.

The LG said, "The growing participation of women in agriculture, livestock, food processing, handicrafts and other enterprises is strengthening not only family incomes but also the rural economy."

Through LRLM, approximately Rs 15 crore has been made available through the Revolving Fund and the Community Investment Fund.

The LG urged women to utilise these resources productively to strengthen livelihoods and create new business opportunities and said, "When our women move forward, Ladakh will move forward."

He inspected the stalls showing different products from all parts of Ladakh and also interacted with artisans, entrepreneurs and women SHGs.

The LG also flagged off a fleet of vehicles sponsored under Ajeevika Grameen Express Yojana (AGEY) on the occasion.