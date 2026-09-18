LG Ladakh hands over appointment letters to new recruits at Rozgar Mela

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Sept 17: Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena today handed over appointment letters to 396 newly selected candidates at a Rozgar Mela held at CIBS Auditorium Hall in Choglamsar, Leh, on the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, being celebrated as Sewa Diwas.

The newly selected recruits include lecturers recently selected by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and also those who successfully passed the recruitment exams conducted by the Ladakh Subordinate Services Staff Selection Board (LSSSSB), Leh Autonomous Hill Development Subordinate Services Recruitment Board and LAHDC-Kargil Subordinate Service Recruitment Board (KSSRB).

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Welcoming the newly appointed Government employees, the Lieutenant Governor said receiving an appointment letter is like seeing a dream come true, representing years of hard work, family expectations and the aspiration for a better future. He said the appointment is not merely an employment opportunity but also an opportunity to take on new responsibilities and serve society.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasised the Administration’s commitment to transparent and accountable recruitment, stating that regular recruitment in place of ad-hoc appointments is essential for a transparent and accountable system. He said regular recruitment can progress rapidly only when supported by a clear and robust framework.

In this direction, the Lieutenant Governor informed that the Administration has notified or amended 27 Recruitment Rules since March 2026, creating the necessary framework for regular recruitment across various departments.

He said these administrative efforts are now translating into results on the ground. Since March 2026, more than 1,200 appointment orders have been issued in Ladakh, while 1,361 candidates have been recommended for appointment through the UPSC, LSSSSB and District Selection Boards. He further informed that recruitment to 1,507 posts is in the pipeline for 2026.

The Lieutenant Governor also highlighted that employment opportunities extend beyond fresh recruitment and include career growth for those already in Government service. He informed that 726 promotions have been made through Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs) so far in 2026.