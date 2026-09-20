LG Ladakh empowers NTs to issue Reserved Category, Income Certificates

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Sept 19: In a significant step towards making essential Government services more accessible to people in remote areas of Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena today empowered Naib-Tehsildars, holding independent charge of a Tehsil, to issue Reserved Category Certificates and Income Certificates within their respective local jurisdiction.

The decision aims to reduce the difficulties faced by residents, particularly those living in remote and far-flung areas, who otherwise have to travel long distances to obtain certificates required to access various Government schemes, benefits, reservations, and other services.

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By decentralising the certification process, the Administration seeks to make these services more accessible, convenient, and responsive to citizens' needs.

An order in this regard was issued by the Revenue Department, UT Ladakh.

The notification said, "Under the provision of Section 13 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, investing the designated Naib-Tehsildars with powers to issue Reserved Category Certificates and Income Certificates within the local limits of their respective jurisdiction."

It also specifically empowers Naib-Tehsildars who are holding independent charge of a Tehsil and exercising the powers of Assistant Collector of the First Class, for issuing such certificates.

The powers will be exercised within their respective local limits and jurisdiction.

Speaking on the occasion, LG Saxena said, "In a Union Territory like Ladakh, where difficult terrain and long distances can make access to government offices challenging, it is our responsibility to take governance closer to the people. By empowering revenue officers at the local level to issue these certificates, we are making an important citizen service more accessible and reducing the need for people to undertake long journeys for routine administrative requirements."

The decentralisation of these powers will enable eligible residents to approach the designated revenue authorities within their own jurisdiction instead of undertaking unnecessary journeys to distant offices.