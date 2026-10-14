LG Ladakh chairs first Advisory Council meeting, discusses key development issues

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Oct 13: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena today chaired the first meeting of the Union Territory's Advisory Council, which discussed key issues, including water security, agricultural sustainability, local employment, tourism promotion, heritage conservation and infrastructure development.

During the meeting, Saxena stressed the need for innovative measures to strengthen water security and highlighted Project Him Sarovar, which envisages the creation of water storage ponds to conserve glacial and snowmelt runoff.

Advertisement

He urged council members to suggest innovative ideas to improve climate resilience, promote tourism and create employment opportunities for local people.

On Pashmina development, the LG said the administration was providing a 25 per cent subsidy to Pashmina wool growers and targeting an increase in the Pashmina goat population to four lakh by next year.

He said efforts were being made to strengthen the sector and ensure sustainable livelihoods for Changpa herders.

Ladakh has produced 2,200 tonnes of sea buckthorn this year, Saxena said, adding that a processing plant was being set up in Nubra to promote value addition and expand market opportunities.

He also stressed the need to protect glaciers from the effects of global warming, citing Ladakh's fragile ecology.

Saxena appreciated the suggestions made by council members and said the administration would continue to address basic issues affecting the people.

He announced that the council would meet again soon to review progress and chalk out the future course of action.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Councillor of LAHDC Kargil Mohammed Jaffer Akhoon, Ladakh MP Mohammed Hanifa Jan, Jamiat Ul Ulama Isna Ashariya Kargil president Sheikh Nazir Mehdi, Syed Ahmad Razvi, C Phuntsog (retired IAS), Tsewang Namgyal (retired IFS) and senior UT administration officers, including the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police.

Advisory Council members Sunil Sethi and Jai Prakash Tomar joined the meeting virtually.