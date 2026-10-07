LG Ladakh attends valedictory, passing-out parade of police personnel

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Oct 6: Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena today attended the valedictory function and passing-out parade for newly recruited and promoted police personnel at the Police Training School (PTS) in Stongsar.

The ceremonial occasion marked both the induction of 114 newly recruited Special Police Officers (SPOs) into the Ladakh Police and the professional advancement of 99 serving personnel through completed pre-promotional courses.

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The LG inspected the parade, took the salute during the ceremonial march-past, and presented awards to the Overall Best, Indoor Best, Outdoor Best, and Best Marchman across the Sub-Inspector, Head Constable, Follower, and SPO cadres.

The 114 newly inducted SPOs will be deployed across the newly created districts of Nubra, Sham, Changthang, Drass, and Zanskar. Their deployment aims to bolster manpower and reinforce police presence in remote and challenging terrains.

Additionally, the 99 personnel completing pre-promotional courses include 8 Sub-Inspectors moving to Inspectors, 9 Assistant Sub-Inspectors advancing to Sub-Inspectors, 77 Head Constables rising to Assistant Sub-Inspectors, and 5 Police Followers inducted as Constables.

Congratulating the batch, Saxena highlighted the unique challenges of policing in Ladakh, citing its vast geography, high altitude, harsh climate, and dispersed population centers. He emphasized that career advancement in the force demands greater leadership, responsibility, and accountability.

In addition to reviewing the parade, the LG inaugurated four new building blocks comprising 24 two-BHK family quarters constructed at a cost of Rs 11.04 crore. Specifically tailored for Ladakh's harsh climate, these residences are allocated for eligible personnel ranging from Followers to Head Constables.

Furthering emergency infrastructure, Saxena launched the official emblem, flag, logo, and uniform badges for the Ladakh Fire & Rescue Service. He e-inaugurated its official website to streamline digital public services and released a comprehensive Fire Safety Handbook covering emergency response, rescue operations, evacuation protocols, and public awareness.