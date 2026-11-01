Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / State / LG joins Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade

LG joins Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade

Excelsior Correspondent Srinagar, Oct 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha virtually joined the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade from Ekta Nagar (Kevadia), Gujarat, at Lal Chowk, Srinagar. The Lieutenant Governor has posted on X: "Today, I virtually joined the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
04:19 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha virtually joined the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade from Ekta Nagar (Kevadia), Gujarat, at Lal Chowk, Srinagar.

The Lieutenant Governor has posted on X:

Advertisement

"Today, I virtually joined the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade from Ekta Nagar (Kevadia), Gujarat. It was wonderful to see citizens at Lal Chowk in Srinagar enthusiastically watching the parade. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is steadily fulfilling the dreams of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Jammu Kashmir continues to stand as a proud symbol of peace and prosperity."

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra