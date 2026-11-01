LG joins Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha virtually joined the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade from Ekta Nagar (Kevadia), Gujarat, at Lal Chowk, Srinagar.

The Lieutenant Governor has posted on X:

Advertisement

"Today, I virtually joined the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade from Ekta Nagar (Kevadia), Gujarat. It was wonderful to see citizens at Lal Chowk in Srinagar enthusiastically watching the parade. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is steadily fulfilling the dreams of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Jammu Kashmir continues to stand as a proud symbol of peace and prosperity."