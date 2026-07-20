LG joins Mahayajna Dharma Sammelan in Baramulla

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 19: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today attended the Mahayajna Dharma Sammelan in Baramulla. On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor said in the Sanatan tradition, a yajna represents selfless sacrifice and shared responsibility aimed at fostering global peace.

"This Sammelan marks a spiritual rebirth for the region. It sends a powerful message of harmony and national unity from Baramulla across Jammu Kashmir and the entire country. For many centuries Baramulla remained a gateway of culture, a confluence of ideas, and a great centre of spiritual knowledge. Through today's Mahayajna Dharma Sammelan we are reviving our glorious heritage of Baramulla", he said.

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"On this land, where all faiths are respected, the Mahayajna is breathing new life into our spiritual legacy, which has given Jammu Kashmir a distinctive and unique identity in the world. Our ancestors, sages and seers prayed "Loka? Samasta? Sukhino Bhavantu"-may all beings everywhere be happy and healthy. The view of our sages was always inclusive and compassionate, and today, as the world struggles with divisions and conflict, the prayers rising from this sacred land of Baramulla and the verses of the Vedas and the Bhagavad Gita offer humanity a powerful message of peace, goodwill and coexistence," the Lieutenant Governor added.

The Lieutenant Governor also stated that our great tradition teaches us to see God in every person. He further added that the spirit of our spiritual tradition removes distinctions of language, region, caste and custom and India stands as a symbol where all religions have flourished.

"This Mahayajna Dharma Sammelan is a living expression of that national unity, and that is India's true identity. In the rapidly changing world and a new way of life, we must strengthen the tradition of brotherhood and cultivate virtues such as patience, compassion, sensitivity and selfless love in the younger generation. Secondly, conserving nature should be our spiritual duty. Thousands of years ago our ancestors and sages taught us to revere nature. We called rivers our mothers, regarded trees as life-givers, and the Earth is worshipped as a mother-goddess in the Sanatan tradition. When we leave this earth, we should pass it on in a better condition for future generations", he added.

"The third issue concerns cultural revival. We must take pride in our glorious history, preserve our languages, literature, arts and culture, and pass on the wisdom of our ancestors to coming generations. This Mahayajna Dharma Sammelan will be truly successful only when its message reaches the youth and inspires them. In a world of rapid change, moral strength is necessary to remain competitive. It is my desire to see that India's youth lead the world. They must innovate, guide ideas, and write a new chapter of progress with compassion. I want our Youth to carry forward India's great cultural heritage and to show the world that modernity and spirituality can go hand in hand," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Padma Shri Brij Lal Bhat; Brij Mohan Sharma, Principal Secretary, Culture Department; Dr. Vinod Kumar, DIG North Kashmir Range; Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla; Gurinderpal Singh, SSP Baramulla; Shivanand Rohit Raina, President, Maharishi Kashyap Colony, Baramulla; senior officials, civil society members, religious leaders, prominent citizens and people in large number were present.