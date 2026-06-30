LG invites devotees of Shri Amarnath to join holy pilgrimage in great numbers

‘Pratham Puja’ performed at holy cave

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today performed the 'Pratham Puja' at the holy cave of Shri Amarnath Ji, marking the ceremonial start of the annual pilgrimage. He sought the divine blessings of Baba Barfani and prayed for the peace, prosperity, health and well-being of all.

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Sinha extended a heartfelt invitation to all devotees of Baba Barfani, encouraging them to join the holy pilgrimage in great numbers and experience the spiritual journey.

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"As the Yatra commences on July 3rd, Administration, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, Army, Police, security forces, local community, service providers and volunteers are working in complete synergy. Every stakeholder is devoted to ensuring a safe, hassle-free and a memorable pilgrimage for all pilgrims.

With significantly upgraded infrastructure, enhanced facilities, and invaluable support of people of Jammu Kashmir, we are fully prepared to welcome devotees for a spiritually fulfilling journey," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) organizes the Pratham Puja annually at the holy cave on Jyeshtha Purnima. This year's 57-day pilgrimage will formally commence on July 3rd, 2026, simultaneously via both traditional routes- the Pahalgam axis in Anantnag district and the Baltal in Ganderbal district. The Yatra will culminate on August 28th, 2026, on Raksha Bandhan.

Nalin Prabhat, DGP J&K; S.J.M.Gillani, Special DG Coordination PHQ; Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and CEO Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board; Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Rahul Yadav, Managing Director JKPDCL and Nodal Officer for Baltal Axis; VK Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Rajiv Omprakashn, DIG CKR; Jatin Kishore, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal; Dr. Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag; Shreya Singhal, Director Information; and other senior officials were also present.