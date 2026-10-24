LG interacts with group of IFS officers

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 23: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with a group of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers of the 2011 batch at Lok Bhavan here.

The officers are currently on a week-long official visit to Jammu and Kashmir as part of their Mid-Career Training Programme. During their interactions, the visiting officers shared professional insights and discussed ways to boost UT's global presence, focusing particularly on trade, tourism, and technology.

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The deliberations also highlighted Jammu and Kashmir's developmental initiatives, with a focused approach toward youth empowerment, sports advancement, and the facilitation of international events. The delegation consisted of Sarvjeet Soodan, Vimarsh Aryan, and Ovessa Iqbal.