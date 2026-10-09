LG interacts with delegation of media representatives from Mumbai

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 8: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with a delegation of media representatives from Mumbai at Lok Bhavan here.

During the interaction, the Lieutenant Governor highlighted the rapid pace of infrastructure modernization across the Union Territory over the past few years. He said that the realisation of the dream of Kashmir to Kanyakumari rail connectivity marked a historic milestone in Jammu Kashmir's development journey.

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"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the expansion of railway infrastructure is driving a major boost in the tourism, horticulture, industrial and other economy sectors of the Union Territory. Today, Jammu Kashmir is moving forward with unprecedented confidence towards peace and prosperity," he said.

He also noted that strengthening connectivity, especially in the border region, is vital not only for driving local economic prosperity but also for safeguarding national security.

The visiting media delegation, accompanied by Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek and senior railway officials, is on a four-day visit to Jammu Kashmir to study the region's rail network and infrastructure.