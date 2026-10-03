LG initiates saffron cultivation in Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

Leh, Oct 2: Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena today initiated a pilot project for saffron cultivation in Ladakh, marking a new step towards agricultural diversification in the cold desert region.

Under the initiative, around 800 kg of premium Iranian saffron corms, numbering approximately 90,000, have been planted across nearly 4,000 square metres of land at Command Area Gate No. 27 in Spituk Pharka, Leh.

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The land, which was previously barren, has recently been restored and rejuvenated under Project Him Sarovar.

The initiative follows the successful cultivation of high-value flowers, particularly Lilium and Gladiolus, in Leh and aims to explore the potential of introducing another premium-value crop in Ladakh's unique high-altitude agro-climatic conditions.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinai Kumar Saxena said, "The initiative had significant potential to strengthen the local economy by introducing a high-value crop suited to Ladakh's distinctive climatic conditions. The experiment would also demonstrate the possibility of restoring degraded land and bringing it under productive use."

He said, "Our endeavour is to transform degraded and barren land into productive assets and create new opportunities for our farmers. The introduction of saffron is another important experiment in crop diversification, which can open a new avenue for enhancing farmers' incomes through a premium-value crop."

Saffron commands a premium price in the market and has the potential to provide farmers with an additional source of income.

Jammu and Kashmir is India's principal saffron-producing region, accounting for approximately 90 per cent of the country's total production.

The plantation site is part of nearly 800 acres of land being restored in Leh under Project Him Sarovar.

Four water ponds have also been developed in the command area under the project, with a combined storage capacity of around 24 million litres.

The pilot initiative is expected to provide valuable insights into the feasibility of saffron cultivation in Ladakh and its potential to expand agricultural opportunities, generate employment and improve farmers' incomes in the region.