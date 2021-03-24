LG inaugurates solar submersible carbon neutral pump at Latoo

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Mar 24: Lieutenant Governor Ladakh Radha Krishna Mathur inaugurated 41 HP (50 KW) solar submersible carbon neutral pump at Latoo, here today.

The pump has a water lifting capacity at a direct head range of 130-160 meters that discharges water at 54 cubic meters per hour.

Chairman and CEC, LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan, Executive Councillor for Social Welfare Aga Syed Hassan Armaan, Executive Councillor for Works Mubarak Shah Nagvi, Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve, SSP Kargil Anayat Ali Choudhary besides district officers were present on the occasion.

The LG Ladakh also interacted with public delegations at Latoo village to know about their issues and developmental needs. Interacting with the delegations, LG Mathur said that the people of Latoo village have gone through tough times due to displacement twice. Wishing for prosperity and development of Latoo village, he assured support from the UT Administration in addressing their issues.

Mathur stated that with the coming up of the solar submersible pump, a long pending demand of Latoo village has been fulfilled which will enhance irrigation and ease daily life in the village.

Responding to the memorandum submitted by the villagers, the LG said that UT Administration and the LAHDC Kargil both will do the needful to address their demands.

Speaking on the occasion, CEC Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan said that the solar water pump was taken as a pilot project for which Rs 30 lakh was provided by the LAHDC, Kargil and Rs 20 lakh by KREDA to complete the project.

The LG later chaired the valedictory session of Kaushal Mela-Skill Development Workshop organized by the Department of Technical Education and Skill Development and Information and Public Relations Department Ladakh at the Auditorium Hall Kargil.

Later, the LG visited the Public Library in Kargil Town where the members of Students’ Education Movement of Ladakh briefed him about the various facilities which need to be developed in the library.

The LG also met more than 25 public delegations at Tourist Facilitation Center, Kargil to know about their issues and grievances.