LG inaugurates Smart Energy Centre of Excellence in Leh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, July 11: Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena today on Saturday inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for Smart Energy and Electrical Systems at the LREDA Campus in Leh to equip local youth with advanced skills in renewable energy, industrial automation and emerging technologies suited to the Himalayan region.

The Centre has been established in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Skill India, Digital India and Make in India. It houses advanced laboratories for Industrial Automation using Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), Human Machine Interface (HMI) systems, SCADA and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Smart Electrical Systems, Building Management Systems, Renewable Energy Technologies, Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure, and Fire and Safety Automation.

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During the first phase, specialized training will be offered in Electrical Installation and Maintenance, Industrial Automation, Building Management Systems, SCADA and IIoT, Solar PV Technologies, and Electric Vehicle Charging and Energy Management.

Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management, industrial automation, electricity distribution, building automation and grid management technologies, is the Energy Technology Partner for the Centre, while the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh has provided the building.

The Centre will focus on developing local capacity by training engineers, ITI graduates and technical professionals in specialised areas such as high-altitude microgrids, renewable energy integration, SCADA, PLCs, smart automation systems and Building Management Systems to meet the unique operational needs of mountainous regions.

Addressing the gathering, the LG said Ladakh's unique geography presents challenges as well as immense opportunities in renewable energy, smart infrastructure and climate-resilient technologies. He said the Centre would prepare youth for emerging sectors such as renewable energy, industrial automation, electric mobility and smart infrastructure.

On the occasion, Schneider Electric expressed interest in establishing a Youth Impact Cluster in Ladakh with one central hub and three to five spoke centres aligned with local industry needs. The company also proposed setting up a similar hub in Kargil to expand advanced technical education across the Union Territory.