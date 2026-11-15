LG inaugurates Ladakh Pavilion at IITF 2026

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Nov 14: Lieutenant Governor (LG), Vinai Kumar Saxena, today inaugurated the Ladakh Pavilion at India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.

The Ladakh Pavilion features 14 stalls showcasing the region's rich cultural heritage, traditional craftsmanship and indigenous products, with participation of 17 entrepreneurs from Ladakh.

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The stalls offer visitors an opportunity to explore a diverse range of authentic, GI-tagged products of Ladakh, including world-renowned Ladakhi Pashmina, traditional handloom and handicrafts, embroidery, sea buckthorn, apricots and other indigenous products.

The LG said the grand exhibition is a powerful realization of PM Modi's visionary call for 'Make in India' and taking our products 'Local for Global.'

"By providing our artisans and entrepreneurs national and international recognition and market linkages, the IITF provides a big platform for transforming local livelihoods, boosting the rural economy and firmly establishing Ladakhi craftsmanship on global map," L-G Saxena said making an earnest appeal to the visitors at IITF to visit the Ladakh Pavilion and Ladakh to explore a world of rich cultural heritage, breathtaking artistry and pure organic goodness.

Following inauguration, the LG visited stalls and interacted with participating entrepreneurs and artisans, appreciating their products, craftsmanship, business activities and aspirations. He appreciated their efforts in preserving Ladakh's traditional skills while taking its indigenous products to wider national and international markets. He encouraged the entrepreneurs to focus on product quality, innovation, branding and market linkages to enhance the visibility and competitiveness of Ladakhi products.

The Lieutenant Governor also interacted with students and youth from Ladakh pursuing their studies in various educational institutions across Delhi.

Highlighting the role of youth as ambassadors of Ladakh's culture, he encouraged them to carry the region's unique identity to different parts of the country and the world.