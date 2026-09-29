LG inaugurates 3-tier multi-level stacked parking facility in Leh

*Disburses EV subsidies

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Sept 28: Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, today inaugurated Ladakh’s first three-tier multi-level stacked parking facility at the District Motor Garage in Leh, disbursed subsidy cheques to beneficiaries who purchased electric cars under the Ladakh EV Policy, and flagged off an electric vehicle demonstration rally.

Advertisement

The multi-level stacked parking facility, the first of its kind in Ladakh, has a capacity to accommodate 30 vehicles. The facility has been designed to make better use of scarce urban land, increase parking capacity and help address the growing pressure on public spaces in Leh.

The LG said that projects such as these demonstrate the importance of adopting smart infrastructure solutions in a region where land is precious and urban areas are experiencing increasing pressure.

Saxena highlighted the Ladakh Electric Vehicle and Allied Infrastructure Policy as an important step towards promoting clean mobility in the Union Territory. On the occasion, he disbursed EV subsidy cheques to beneficiaries, including those who availed the Early Bird Incentive that offers up to 20% subsidy (capped at specific amounts like Rs 5 lakh for cars), who had purchased electric cars under the Policy.

He also flagged off an electric vehicle demonstration rally as part of efforts to understand the suitability and performance of electric vehicles under Ladakh’s unique operating conditions. JSW MG Motor India, Hyundai Motor India, Kia India and Mahindra & Mahindra participated in the initiative by bringing electric vehicles for demonstration.

Emphasizing the need to balance the growth of tourism with environmental sustainability, the LG highlighted the importance of reducing air pollution and carbon emissions resulting from increased vehicular movement in Ladakh.

“Ladakh’s development cannot mean simply creating more infrastructure. We have to create better infrastructure and adopt cleaner technologies that are suited to our geography and environment. As tourism and mobility increase, our responsibility is to ensure that economic growth does not come at the cost of our fragile environment,” said Saxena.