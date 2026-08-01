LG Hands Over Compassionate Appointment Letter To Wife Of Martyred J&K Police Inspector Masroor Ali Wani

Srinagar, Aug 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday handed over a compassionate appointment letter to Inshah Nazir, wife of martyred Jammu and Kashmir Police Inspector Masroor Ali Wani, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to the welfare of families of security personnel who lay down their lives in the line of duty.

During the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor paid rich tributes to the supreme sacrifice of Inspector Masroor Ali Wani, who attained martyrdom while serving the nation. He expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family and conveyed solidarity with them during their time of grief.

The Lieutenant Governor also assured the family of the administration’s unwavering support and all possible assistance in the future, stating that the government remains committed to standing by the families of brave personnel who make the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the country.

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The compassionate appointment has been provided as part of the government’s policy to extend financial and social support to the dependents of security personnel who lose their lives while performing their official duties, ensuring that their families receive timely assistance and opportunities for rehabilitation.

The gesture reflects the administration’s continued commitment to honouring the sacrifices of the security forces and providing meaningful support to the families of the martyrs. (KNC)