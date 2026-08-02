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Home / State / LG hands over appointment letters to kin of martyrs

LG hands over appointment letters to kin of martyrs

Excelsior Correspondent SRINAGAR, Aug 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handed over appointment letter to Absar Ashiq Qureshi, son of J&K Police's martyr Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, at Lok Bhavan, today. The family members of the martyr were also present....

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Daily Excelsior
04:29 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Lieutenant Governor handing over appointment letter to son of martyr HC Ashiq Hussain Qureshi on Saturday.

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handed over appointment letter to Absar Ashiq Qureshi, son of J&K Police's martyr Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, at Lok Bhavan, today. The family members of the martyr were also present.

The Lieutenant Governor paid tribute to the brave heart who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty during the July 22, 2026 terror attack in Anantnag. He assured the family of all possible support.

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Earlier last week, the Lieutenant Governor had visited the family members of the martyr Head Constable in Lalpora, Beerwah, Budgam.

Lieutenant Governor also handed over an appointment letter on compassionate grounds today to Inshah Nazir, wife of J&K Police martyr Inspector Masroor Ali Wani.

The Lieutenant Governor honored the supreme sacrifice of Inspector Masroor Ali Wani and assured the family of every possible support and assistance from the administration.

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