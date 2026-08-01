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Home / Latest News / LG Hands Over Appointment Letter To Son Of Martyr HC Ashiq Hussain Qureshi

LG Hands Over Appointment Letter To Son Of Martyr HC Ashiq Hussain Qureshi

SRINAGAR, Aug 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handed over appointment letter to Shri Absar Ashiq Qureshi, son of J&K Police's Martyr Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, at Lok Bhavan, today. The family members of the martyr were also present. The...

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Daily Excelsior
02:34 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Aug 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handed over appointment letter to Shri Absar Ashiq Qureshi, son of J&K Police's Martyr Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, at Lok Bhavan, today. The family members of the martyr were also present.

The Lieutenant Governor paid tribute to the brave heart who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty during the July 22, 2026 terror attack in Anantnag. He assured the family of all possible support.

Earlier last week, the Lieutenant Governor had visited the family members of the martyr Head Constable in Lalpora, Beerwah, Budgam.

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