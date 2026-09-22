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Home / State / LG hands over appointment letter to deceased PSI’s wife

LG hands over appointment letter to deceased PSI’s wife

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Sept 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handed over the appointment letter, on compassionate grounds, to Dr. Vaishali Misra, Wife of J&K Police Sub-Inspector Sachin Verma, today. The Lieutenant Governor assured all possible assistance and support from the...

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Daily Excelsior
04:55 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Lieutenant Governor handing over appointment letter to deceased PSI Sachin Verma’s wife on Monday.

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handed over the appointment letter, on compassionate grounds, to Dr. Vaishali Misra, Wife of J&K Police Sub-Inspector Sachin Verma, today.

The Lieutenant Governor assured all possible assistance and support from the Administration to the family.

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PSI Sachin Verma of 23 Bn IRP lost his life in an unfortunate road accident in the Nowgam area of Srinagar on August 11, 2025.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor paid obeisance at the Sankat Mochan Panchmukhi Shree Hanuman ji Mandir, at BC Road Jammu. He prayed for the happiness, well-being and prosperity of all.

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