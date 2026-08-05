LG Greets People On Ladakh Declaration Day

Leh/Jammu, Aug 5: Lieutenant Governor V K Sasena on Wednesday greeted people of the Union Territory on the occasion of UT Ladakh Declaration Day and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for peace, development and empowered local governance in the region.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre revoked Article 370, stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special constitutional status and bifurcating the state into two separate Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

In his message, Saxena conveyed his "warm greetings" to the people of Ladakh and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their "unwavering commitment" to fulfilling the long-standing aspirations of the people.

Advertisement

He said Ladakh has witnessed rapid development, peace and strengthened local governance since becoming a Union Territory.

The lieutenant governor reaffirmed the administration's commitment to taking Ladakh to "new heights of progress and prosperity", according to an official statement.