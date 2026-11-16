LG greets people on Jharkhand Statehood Day; pays tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 15: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of Jharkhand on the occasion of the State's Foundation Day and Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor said that the day is an occasion to remember and honour the extraordinary contributions of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and countless tribal freedom fighters who fought against colonial rule to protect the identity, culture, and rights of tribal communities.

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He paid respectful homage to Bhagwan Birsa Munda and recalled his enduring legacy of self-respect, justice, and empowerment. The Lieutenant Governor noted that the observance of 15th November as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas reflects the nation's gratitude towards tribal communities for their significant role in India's freedom struggle and cultural heritage.

The Lieutenant Governor also remembered the contribution of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the creation of Jharkhand as a separate state, describing it as a historic step that opened a new chapter in the State's development journey.

Highlighting Jharkhand's rich history, the Lieutenant Governor recalled the sacrifices of tribal heroes such as Baba Tilka Manjhi, the leaders of the Santhal Rebellion, and Bhagwan Birsa Munda, whose movements inspired generations in the quest for justice and dignity.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that Jharkhand's distinct identity is deeply rooted in its rivers, forests, mountains, traditions, languages, and vibrant cultural heritage. He emphasized that the tribal communities' harmonious relationship with nature offers valuable lessons for the world, particularly at a time when humanity faces the challenge of climate change.

Referring to the State's diverse folk traditions, art forms, and languages, the Lieutenant Governor underlined the importance of preserving linguistic and cultural heritage as an essential part of protecting identity and collective memory.

The Lieutenant Governor also acknowledged Jharkhand's important contribution to India's industrial growth, energy security, and infrastructure development. He urged citizens to uphold the constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, and to work together for a future marked by self-reliance, inclusive development, and national unity.

He expressed confidence that the ideals of Bhagwan Birsa Munda would continue to inspire generations and guide the nation on the path of progress.