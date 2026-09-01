LG for strengthening Red Cross network, expanding humanitarian outreach to far-flung, border areas

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today chaired the Annual General Meeting of the Indian Red Cross Society, J&K UT and reviewed its functioning, activities and future roadmap.

The meeting was attended by Dr Mandeep K Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Shubhankar Pratyush Pathak, General Secretary, Indian Red Cross Society, J&K; Deputy Commissioners (Presidents of District Red Cross Units), and officials of IRCS, J&K.

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The Lieutenant Governor, who is the President of the Indian Red Cross Society, J&K UT, directed the Deputy Commissioners to intensify resource mobilisation and explore innovative avenues for fund generation to further strengthen humanitarian and welfare activities of the Red Cross Society.

He further directed them to prepare comprehensive district-wise annual activity plans, identifying priority areas and interventions, and submit the same for effective implementation.

Emphasising the need to take Red Cross services closer to the people, the Lieutenant Governor called for greater outreach in far-flung and border areas.

He advised the Deputy Commissioners to explore opening Diagnostic Centres in remote areas, particularly at places where people have to travel long distances to reach hospitals and access essential healthcare services.

The Lieutenant Governor called for intensifying coordinated efforts towards the complete elimination of Tuberculosis (TB) and ensuring effective identification, diagnosis, treatment and follow-up of TB patients at the grassroots level.

The Lieutenant Governor stressed that the Red Cross Society must further strengthen its humanitarian role and expand its activities to ensure timely assistance and essential services reach vulnerable and needy sections of society across Jammu and Kashmir. He also entrusted upon the officials of IRCS J&K to further intensify the anti-drug campaign and make their valuable contribution to building a Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir.

Shubhankar Pratyush Pathak, General Secretary, IRCS, J&K presented various agenda items for review and ratification.

The meeting also deliberated on various important matters including budget estimates, audit, appointment of Medical Officers at Blood Banks and Diagnostic Centres, and activities undertaken by the Red Cross Society and its District-level units.

The Deputy Commissioners apprised the Lieutenant Governor of the activities being undertaken in their respective districts and shared suggestions for further strengthening the functioning and outreach of the Red Cross Society.