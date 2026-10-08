LG flags off India’s first high-altitude Snow Leopard Safari in Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Oct 7: Lt. Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena flagged off six vehicles for the India's first high-altitude wildlife Ladakh Snow Leopard Safari, here today.

This marks a major step towards promoting responsible wildlife tourism and community-based conservation in the Union Territory, while creating sustainable livelihoods for the local youth and communities.

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This unique initiative by the Lieutenant Governor is being conducted by the Snow Leopard and High-Altitude Nature Conservation (SHAN) Society, in collaboration with the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, UT Ladakh.

The vehicles will initially operate in identified areas like Rumbak, Shang and Uley, where snow leopards are frequently sighted. This will provide the visitors with a rare guided opportunity to witness Ladakh's distinctive flora and fauna.

Specially designed open-back vehicles, trained local drivers and wildlife guides will be deployed, with suitable routes being identified across Hemis National Park, Changthang and Karakoram Wildlife Sanctuary, besides Nubra, Zanskar, Sham, Kargil and Drass districts.

Speaking on the occasion, the LG emphasized that the initiative is not merely about increasing tourism, the safari is designed to make wildlife tourism responsible, regulated and compatible with conservation. Regulated visitor numbers, approved routes and trained local personnel will help minimise disturbance to wildlife while creating direct livelihood opportunities for local communities.

"Wildlife should not be protected at the cost of people, nor should development come at the cost of wildlife. We must create a model in which both can thrive together," he said adding that a local guide earning from a snow leopard sighting, a woman earning through conservation-linked handicrafts and a village benefiting from protecting its wetland are examples of how conservation can become an economic opportunity.

Notably, Ladakh has the country's largest snow leopard population, with 477 snow leopards out of an estimated national population of around 718. The region is also home to more than 38 mammal species, over 340 bird species and around 1,800 vascular plant species.