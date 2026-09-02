LG flags off inaugural Ladakh Bike Week 2026

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, Sept 1: Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena today flagged off the inaugural Ladakh Bike Week 2026, organised by the Department of Tourism, UT Ladakh, to promote the region as a premier destination for motorcycling, high-altitude adventure and experiential tourism.

The event seeks to build on Ladakh’s growing popularity among motorcycle enthusiasts and showcase its dramatic landscapes, rugged terrain and high-altitude passes while promoting responsible and sustainable tourism.

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A major attraction is the Ladakh Motorcycle Rally, being held from September 1 to 3. Eleven professional riders from across India will participate in the Galwan Motorcycle Rally, traversing strategically and geographically significant areas of eastern Ladakh. The rally symbolises adventure, exploration and national integration.

The Himalayan Base Camp at Chuchot, scheduled from September 4 to 6, will feature activities, demonstrations, workshops, exhibitions and community engagement programmes and is expected to attract around 5,500 visitors daily. A vintage motorcycle showcase at Leh market from September 1 to 7 will display 15 curated classic and vintage motorcycles.

Ladakh Bike Week is among eight flagship UT-level tourism festivals aimed at destination promotion and diversification. Interacting with bikers, the LG stressed that adventure tourism must remain safe, responsible and environmentally sustainable.

He said the festival would help create opportunities for local youth, entrepreneurs and communities while protecting Ladakh’s fragile Himalayan ecosystem. The event is also expected to boost hotels, homestays, restaurants, transport services, guides, handicrafts and other local businesses while promoting lesser-known destinations and community-based tourism.