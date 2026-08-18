LG flags off holy Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Aug 17: Marking the commencement of the annual spiritual journey, the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today flagged off the first batch of devotees for the holy Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra from the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas, while extending warm wishes to all pilgrims for a safe and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage. Click here to watch video

The Lieutenant Governor expressed deep appreciation to the Baba Amarnath and Budha Amarnath Yatri Nyas along with VHP and Bajrang Dal, local authorities, langar organisations and civil society groups for their meticulous coordination and comprehensive arrangements ensuring the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage and the Budha Amarnath Ji Mela.

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"The sacred journey to Baba Budha Amarnath's abode is a deeply enlightening experience. I firmly believe this pilgrimage brings profound transformation and reveals life's deepest truths to every devotee," the Lieutenant Governor said.

A large gathering of eminent spiritual leaders, religious heads, public representatives, senior civil and police administrators, security officials, prominent citizens, and enthusiastic devotees attended the flag-off ceremony.